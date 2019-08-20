There was tight security and rowdiness as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu swears in commissioners and special advisers on Tuesday.

The Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Venue of the swearing in was militarialised as combatant policemen, SSS and bouncers were on ground to over protect the venue.

Gaining access to the auditorium at the gate was a thug of war. Pressmen who managed to pass through the gate were stressed up as they were subjected to series of harassment and denigration.

Entering the auditorium was even worse. The governor’s press crew was not allowed in. They were asked to go to the gallery where they will not have proper view of the event.

All plea fell on deaf ears as task force police officers were waiting for the final order to drive the journalists away.

In the end, cameramen were allowed into the hall while the reporters were ejected to the gallery.

Gaining access to the gallery was another thug of war. After much ado, they accessed the gallery amidst anger and frustration

At the gallery, it was difficult to view the happenings inside the hall as decorative curtains blocked the view.

