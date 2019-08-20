Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has described former Military President, Retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as a “patriotic Nigerian and a leader who served the country meritoriously.

He said this when he and Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, visited IBB at the UpHill Mansion to felicitate with him on his 78th birthday in Minna on Monday.

Tambuwal described the former Military president as a “stateman and a leader who touched many lives with many programmes.

“I am here to identify with him on his birthday and to pray to almighty Allah to continue to grant him good health to continue with the services to the country,” he said.

He noted that the programmes initiated by Babangida if sustained, would have addressed some of the challenges facing the country today.

“His programmes on National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Nomadic education, community and peoples bank and a lot more addressed some of the deep root causes of what we see as challenges.

“These programmes if followed up and sustained will reduce the challenges of insecurity, youth unemployment and job creation,” he added.

IBB, who was born Aug. 17, 1941, was the military President of Nigeria between Aug. 27, 1985 and Aug. 26, 1993.

He previously served as the Chief of Army Staff from January 1984 to August 1985.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

