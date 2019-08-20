The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck out an interlocutory appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Atiku Abubakar in the last presidential election after the appeal was withdrawn by Atiku’s counsel.

Justice Musa Muhammad in the lead judgment held that the case was statute-barred and therefore dismissed.

“This appeal is hereby dismissed haven been withdrawn by the counsel to the appellant and without any objection from the respondents.

Eyitayo Jegede(SAN) who represented the appellants (Atiku) told the apex court that the appeal is statute-barred, the time for having expired.

The appeal marked SC/738/2019 was filed against a ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, in which it held that the Atiku and the PDP do not have a reply to an application filed on May 14, 2019, by the APC seeking among others, the dismissal of Atiku and the PDP challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the last presidential election.

