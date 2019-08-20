Comic Nigerian actor Afeez Oyetoro, known popularly as Saka, turns 53 today.

Saka was born on August 20, 1963, in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State southwestern Nigeria. He obtained a Bachelor and Master of Art degree in Theatre art from Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Ibadan respectively. He is currently on a doctorate degree at the University of Ibadan.

The actor who has 3 lovely kids with wife – Olaide Oyetoro, is known for his clown role in Nollywood movies and has featured in several Nigerian films. He is currently a lecturer in the department of theatre art at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Lagos State, Nigeria.

