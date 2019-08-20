The Governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, says he will send a Bill to replicate the Federal Government’s anti-poverty Social Investment Programmes to the State House of Assembly in order to tackle poverty in the State.

AbdulRazaq said this on Monday when he visited the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI) at Jimba-Oja, in Ifelodun Local Government area of the state.

He said the legislation would domesticate the Federal Government’s TraderMoni and Home grown school feeding programme concepts in Kwara for the benefit of the poor in the state.

“The thrust of the administration is to lift our people from poverty line and how to go about it is through agriculture. We have a goldmine in ARMTI and we will take full advantage of your resource.

“Empowerment must be from the communities and I can assure you that we’ll engage you because this week or so we are sending a Bill to the State House of Assembly to replicate the federal government’s social investment programme in Kwara,” he said.

The governor also said that his administration would key into the Village Alive Development Initiatives (VADI) of AMRTI to empower Kwara youths and deepen participation in agriculture.

Earlier, the Executive Director of ARMTI, Olufemi Ajayi, lauded AbdulRazaq for his commitment to development.

Ajayi said VADI has been packaged to provide local farmers with micro credits in order to boost farming in rural communities.

AbdulRazaq also visited the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM), where he said his administration was thinking of reviving the Patigi Rice Mill.

He appealed to the Centre to set up Poundo Yam Processing firms in the Baruten axis of the northern senatorial district as part of efforts to spread development.

“We’ll like you to visit Patigi. There is a Rice Mill there which was built by the Sardauna government.

“The structure is solid and good but it’s long been abandoned. It was the first Rice Mill in Northern Nigeria.

“So, we want to bring it back instead of going to China to bring equipment. Give us a proposal to see what you can do in this regard,” he added .

AbdulRazaq said the Baturen/Kaiama axis of Kwara North is known for Yam production and establishing a small scale Poundo Yam processing firm would boost the economy of the area.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of NCAM, Dr Muyideen Kasali, said the centre has the mandate to test and certify agricultural equipment in the country.

Kasali, who was represented by the Director of Engineering, Power and Machinery of the centre, Mr. Kamaldeen AbdulGafar, expressed displeasure that Kwara has not taken full advantage of the agency.

He, therefore, called on the Governor to partner with the institution for mutual benefits.

