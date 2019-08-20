The alleged notorious kidnap kingpin in Taraba State, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume has been re-arrested by the Nigerian police.

He was re-arrested in the late hours of yesterday, 19th August, 2019 in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

The Police had been on the massive manhunt for the suspect since 6th August, 2019 following the unfortunate incident in Ibi, Taraba State which resulted in the brutal murder of three Police Officers and two civilians, and injury to five others.

(Watch Wadume on his first arrest and release by soldiers:

Police rearrest notorious kidnap kingpin Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wudume. pic.twitter.com/ubFdMErLTc — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) August 20, 2019

The suspect, who was appropriately restrained at the time of the incident, was subsequently released by his “rescuers” after they had destroyed the restraining handcuffs.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu while commending the Police operatives for their perseverance and painstaking efforts, has expressed his profound gratitude to all Nigerians for their unparalleled show of love and empathy to the Force and the families of the officers and patriotic civilians who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland.

“It is his belief that the re-arrest of the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, will no doubt, help in bringing answers to the numerous but hitherto unanswered questions touching on the incident and the larger criminal enterprise of the suspect”, said Adamu, according to a statement by spokesman, Frank Mba.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

