President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (middle) discussing with former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (left) and former Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, during a solidarity visit by the Senate President to Ekweremadu, on Monday, 19th August, following the incident that happened in Nuremberg, Germany, at the weekend.

Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan has paid a solidarity visit to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu after he was attacked in Germany few days ago by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

 

