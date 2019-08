Dancehall singer and performer Patoranking is a proud daddy as his baby girl is growing up really fast.

Patoranking’s daughter Wilmer turned 1 today and you need to see the sweet words he penned on his timeline for his lovely baby.

He wrote:

Happy Birthday My Lil Queen 👸 You are a Blessing to Your Generation. Daddy Loves You ❤️ #Wilmer

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp