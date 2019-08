Nigerian singer and music producer – Klever Jay, comes through with his new single “Omo Ologo“.

He features ex YBNL singer, Lyta alongside Hope Never Dies frontline artiste, Demmie Vee.

‘Omo Ologo‘ serves as his first output for the year, it comes after his previous single ‘Very Special‘ which was released in April.

