Fast rising singer Atela releases a brand new song entitled “Home”.
The Squeeze Records artist talks about his journey so far and an EP titled #SongsAboutHome will be released on the 27th of September, 2019.
The song was produced by Fome Peters.
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 12:28 pm
