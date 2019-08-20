Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have raided the residence of the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode as the commission steps up investigation into the N9.9 billion fraud allegation rocking the past government.

It was also learnt that the operatives of the commission also invaded the home of the former Chief of Staff to the ex-governor.

Both mansions were searched in Epe.

The Federal High Court, Lagos had granted the EFCC order to freeze three bank accounts containing a total of N9.9bn linked to Ambode’s administration.

The Acting Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, said: ”Our men have been drafted to the residences of Ambode and his former Chief of Staff in Epe in respect of an investigation.

” They are there as I speak with you.”

According to the Nation, another source said: “The initial target of the operation in Epe was the former Chief of Staff. But following more clues on the spot, our operatives moved into Ambode’s residence

