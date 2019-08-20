The Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin, Monday confirmed the nomination of Seun Fakorede as commissioner by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

Here are some of the profile of 27-year-old Seun Fakorede:

Board chairman at Reasone innovations – a branding, visual communication and marketing agency.

Co-founder & CEO at Boddiemax Premium Fashion Brand.

Founder & Executive Director at Home Advantage Africa.

Former Civil Engineer at Lagos State Development and Property Corporation.

Studied The Art of Management. at Swiss E-Learning Institute, Switzerland.

Studied Civil engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

Went to Oladipo Alayande School of Science.

Went to GOVERNMENT COLLEGE APATA IBADAN.

From Idere, Oyo, Nigeria.

Relationship status: Single.

After his confirmation, Home Advantage Africa congratulated him in a statement.

The statement reads: “With great pleasure, we gladly celebrate the Founder and Executive Director of Home Advantage Africa, Asiwaju Seun Fakorede on his nomination as a Commissioner in Oyo.”

