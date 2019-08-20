Veteran journalist, Lous Odion has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Senior Technical Assistant on Media as part of the ongoing plans to shore up the President’s representation in the media.

Odion is a household name in Nigeria’s media scene, with over three decades experience in several leading outfits.

Odion may be deployed to the office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

He has held senior editorial positions at the National Concord, ThisDay newspapers and SUN newspaper to wide acclamation from all.

At the National Life newspaper, he rose through the ranks to become its Managing Director and Editor-in-chief before making a smooth transition into the political scene following an appointment as Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Edo State.

His years of service have seen him earn several notable awards and feats, including a contribution to Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka’s book: “Green Cards, Green Gods.”

Odion is a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Lagos State Ambassador for the Environment and a serial contributor to the editorial content of numerous Nigerian newspapers.

His appointment takes immediate effect.

