The newly sworn-in Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako has promised a better deal for the built environment in Lagos State, saying that he would strive to attain a livable, organised and prosperous city in line with the mandate of the Administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Salako said this in Alausa, Ikeja on Tuesday during the reception organised by the Management of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to honour him and the Special Adviser, Urban Development, Arc. Kabir Ahmed Abdullahi.

“I am committed to the six pillars of development in Lagos, encapsulated in T.H.E.M.E.S which is the development template of the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. My colleague, Arc. Kabir Ahmed Abdullahi and I are here to further this mandate,” he said.

He said as a Town Planner, he was at home in the ministry where he would be proud to associate with professional colleagues.

He called on members of staff to join hands with him in realising his vision for the built environment in the State, while assuring an open door policy.

Salako has over 20 years both public and private sector experience in Town Planning with core competencies in Governance and Infrastructure, Traffic and Transport Management, Land Use Planning and Environmental Sustainability among others.

He is a Doctorate Degree holder in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Lagos. He is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planning (NITP) and the President, Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON)

Likewise, the Special Adviser, Urban Development, Kabir Ahmed Abdullahi, an experienced Architect is a round peg in a round hole. He had served as Chairman, Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Authority (LASPEMA) and Executive Secretary, Lagos State Water Regulatory Agency.

