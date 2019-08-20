40 year old American actress, producer and director Katie Holmes and her actor, singer, songwriter, record producer and comedian partner Eric Marlon Bishop, known professionally as Jamie Foxx, end their six-year relationship!

This is coming after photos emerged showing Jamie Foxx partying in Los Angeles last Friday night with singer Sela Vave.

A source told E! News that Katie was overheard at a dinner with girlfriends saying, “What Jamie does is his business, we haven’t been together for months.”

The pair who has been highly secretive about their relationship, reportedly started dating in 2013 about a year after Katie Holmes divorced Tom Cruise.

After that, the relationship became Hollywood’s worst-kept secret for many years.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

