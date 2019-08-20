Nigerian-American recording artist Jidenna Theodore Mobisson popular as Jidenna who is set to release his second studio album ”85 to Africa” on Friday 23rd August 2019, says he is looking for a wife.

The 34 year old ”Classic Man, Bambi” crooner will drop his album via Epic Records and we can wait for it actually.

Jidenna took to social media to reveal that he believes in marriage, monogamy and also polyamory and since he issued this statement, social media has not been the same.

He tweeted: “I believe in monogamy. I believe in polyamory. I believe in marriage. I believe in non-traditional union. There are agreements & compromises to be made in every relationship. Most of all, I believe in Love & Honesty as the foundation. I’m looking for wifey…”

During a recent interview on ”The Breakfast Club” Jidenna shared his experience in a polyamory relationship and how he felt while in it. He also discussed his album and tour.

. @Jidenna talks about his experience in a polyamorous relationship Full interview is up now! pic.twitter.com/UxMO8LgDuH — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) August 20, 2019

Polyamory means: the practice of engaging in multiple sexual relationships with the consent of all the people involved.

Jidenna is on tour in the U.S. all through October and November, and he also plans touring Africa in 2020 so wifey can wait. With all of the activities lined up, we think this is just a timely stunt to promote his upcoming album and tour which all of you fell for.

In his reply to South African singer Busiswa, who wrote on his page ”I’m stressed that the 85 to Africa tour has no Africa Tour dates Coz … wow”

He wrote: Two things- 1) we are going to do an African tour. This is just the Domestic part. 2) we are going to do another domestic tour in 2020 to hit some of the regions we are not hitting on this leg. I y’all!

I believe in monogamy. I believe in polyamory. I believe in marriage. I believe in non-traditional union. There are agreements & compromises to be made in every relationship. Most of all, I believe in Love & Honesty as the foundation. I’m looking for wifey… — Jidenna (@Jidenna) August 20, 2019

See some reactions:

Me pretending I like cooking AGOOSEY Stew for the 53rd time so @Jidenna will wife me pic.twitter.com/7ImmsBpvxC — A$AP Herb (@myaslayzee) August 20, 2019

Jidenna: I'm looking for a wifey. Breaking news: And that's how #Jidenna started impregnating many ladies with just a trend…..true heir of Abraham pic.twitter.com/em1c2JaCpM — Peter Cephas Abiola (@ce_phass) August 20, 2019

Looking for wifey? Sir I’ve been right here the whole time! pic.twitter.com/Ah7aw5ARha — Ya boy uhh skinny penis (@_eileenaa) August 20, 2019

Jidenna is looking for wifey…

Did I say I'm taken? Small play.

Jidenna dear, come to me.

I am wifey. My name is wifey. — LILIAN ADIE ZOE✂️ (@LilyWyt) August 20, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

