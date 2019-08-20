The wife of the Ogun governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, on Tuesday in Lagos said she was committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 of the United Nation (UN).

Abiodun expressed her commitment in an address at the Junior Chambers Initiative (JCI) on International Youth Day 2019, organised by the European Union (EU) and the UN with the theme “Transforming Education: Rethinking the Present”.

She said that the SDG goal 4 which is all children are given equal opportunities to education was her passion and project.

According to her, there is a contradiction in the globalised world and the fast-growing service centre, the digital technological transformation in recruitment and a wider range of skills is currently required.

“It is therefore, imperative to bridge the skills gap in employment opportunities and sell social-economic transformation and reduce poverty.”

Hence, the theme, Transforming Education is critical, as a champion of the UN SDG, I am personally committed to achieving SDG 4.

“SDG 4 is all children are given the opportunity of receiving quality education and my dear husband the governor, Dapo Abiodun’s administration is actively working to reform the educational system in the state,” she said.

The Ogun first lady also urged individuals to positively impact on Nigeria, while commending the 10 persons who had contributed meaningfully to the society.

She said that the 10 persons had in spite of all odds persevered and remained dedicated to positively impacting on various communities.

Abiodun expressed satisfaction with their continued belief and optimism in the country and encouraged all to remain committed to Nigeria’s development, continually striving for self-development and finding innovative ways to positively impact on community.

According to her, when you do this you will find that you are living the true value of the JCI creed that says “Earth great treasure lies in human personality”, you are all the backbone and the future of Nigeria.

She also applauded Nigerians, the EU and partner organisations for the impact they were making in the society.

Abiodun said that most importantly, for the TOYP programme that holds every year would motivate young persons across the country.

“I am hopeful that the Nigerian flag will once again be hoisted in the world congress.

The JCI at the annual International Youth Day gave honoured the 10 outstanding Nigerians who had contributed meaningfully to different sectors in the society with awards.

The award categories were Academic Leadership and Accomplishment, Contribution to Children World Peace and Human rights, Cultural Achievement and others.

One of the recipients, Onye Lauritta, a Weightlifter and an Olympic gold medallist got the Personal Accomplishment award and appreciated the organisers.

Onye said that she would make efforts to keep the Nigerian flag flying at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in Japan.

