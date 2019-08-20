Here are the top stories published on this site last year, August 2018.

Revealed! Untold story of how Saraki plotted NASS blockade to stop impeachment

I am ready to resign as senate president – Saraki

NASS Blockade: Why I did not inform Osinbajo, sacked DSS boss, Daura opens up

Soyinka to Obasanjo: Swear that you never awarded oil blocks in return for sexual gratification

How sacked DSS boss, Lawal Daura, betrayed President Buhari

589,000 APC members announce withdrawal from party in Edo

Osinbajo sacks DSS boss, Lawal Daura

I am seriously thinking of running against Buhari in 2019 – Saraki

Tinubu’s day-dreaming if he thinks north’ll support his 2023 ambition – Adebanjo

Governor Abiola Ajimobi demolishes Yinka Ayefele’s Music House

Why we demolished Ayefele’s N800m Music House – Oyo Govt

Segun Oni’s former aide shot dead in Ekiti

2019: Man begins Trek from Lagos to Abuja against Buhari

2 million traders get N10,000 loan each in Buhari’s ‘Trader Moni’

Atiku mocks Buhari over 800m trek

Photo News: Massive crowd welcomes Tambuwal back to PDP

