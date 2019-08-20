The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, says the commission in collaboration with Nigerian Government will provide boreholes, rehabilitate damaged schools and health facilities in communities affected by insurgency in the Northeast.

The president, who was represented by Dr Siga Jagne, Commissioner, Social Affairs and Gender, ECOWAS, said this in Abuja on Monday at the symposium organised to commemorate the World Humanitarian Day.

Brou also said, ”This world humanitarian day continues to recognise the suffering of millions of civilians caught in conflict, particularly women and children.

“People in cities and towns struggle to find food, water and safe shelter while fighting drives millions from their homes; schools are destroyed and children are recruited and forced to fight.

” Women are abused and used as tools of war.

“As humanitarian workers deliver aid and medical workers help the wounded and sick, they are directly targeted, treated as threats and prevented from bringing relief and care to those in desperate need”.

He said that the commission would work with all partners to sensitise the public during peace and conflict times of the need not to see humanitarians, especially women humanitarians as targets.

He added that humanitarian workers must be respected and protected.

According to him, the need for humanitarian services is on the increase worldwide and the challenges of delivering them are also increasing in a world that is conflict saturated.

Brou stressed the need to create enabling environment for these important humanitarian professionals to carry out their tasks.

He reiterated the commission’s commitment to continue to work with Member States and partners to promote the protection of humanitarian workers through policy orientation and advocacy.

He disclosed that the commission has since 2013 been providing assistant to the affected population in the Northeast.

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Mustapha Maihaja, said the day provides the opportunity to reflect on the risk associated with the provision of humanitarian services in the country.

