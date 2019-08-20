The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China on Tuesday said that its forthcoming 70th Anniversary of China’s National Day would be marked with China-Nigeria Friendship in Pictures, photo award to showcase the beautiful image of Nigeria.

The Embassy disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, saying that it collaborating with Abuja International Photo Festival to present “China-Nigeria Friendship in Pictures” photo award on Sept.26.

“2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, 2019 also sees the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Nigeria.

“With the aim to further strengthen the good relationship between the two countries, deepen traditional friendship between them and commemorate China National Day and Nigeria’s Independence Day both on Oct.1.

“The competition is divided into three categories, Nature, Humanities and China-Nigeria Friendship, each category will have first prize, second and third prizes with 10 recognition awards.”

It said that the competition was open to professional or amateur photographers that could take pictures to showcase Nigerian vast and beautiful landscape, colourful and diversified arts, culture, simple and unadorned daily life of the people.

“But will also display the fruitful results of the cultural exchanges and economical cooperation between China and Nigeria.

“We do hope through the vivid and meaningful pictures full of stories, we feel strongly that China and Nigeria are all weather good friends, good brothers and good partners; We do hope the friendship trees planted by the two countries will grow into a lush and evergreen friendship forest.”

