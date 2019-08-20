American Rap queen Cardi B is one of the actors in a new movie titled ”Hustlers”.

Hustlers is an upcoming 2019 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, based on New York magazine’s 2015 article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler. The film stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B.

The film will have its world premiere on September 7, 2019, at the Toronto International Film Festival, and is scheduled to be released on September 13, 2019, by STXfilms.

The story centers around a group of strippers, led by an aging and ambitious single mother, as they lie, steal, and hustle dozens of wealthy men when the sex industry bottoms out during the late-2000s financial crisis. A journalist covering the story for a magazine interviews one of the ringleaders and tries to figure out where it all went wrong

