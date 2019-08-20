President Muhammadu Buhari has approved replacements for heads of Federal Government agencies that were recently appointed as ministers.

Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed has been appointed Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons. He replaces Sadiya Umar Farouk.

Dr. Chioma Ejikeme has been appointed Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, replacing Sharon O. Ikeazor, while Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi is now Director-General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency.

For Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), President Buhari has forwarded Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu’s name to the Senate for confirmation as replacement for Sunday Akin Dare.

The appointments take immediate effect.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

