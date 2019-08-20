Most times, Mothers spend more time with their kids, so they tend to know each one’s personality.
Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita Okoye shared a picture of their 3 children, while analyzing their character one after the other.
She wrote:
This picture sums up a day in my life!
Andre: My superhero and sidekick wrapped in one!••
Nathan: Independent, Inquisitive and Focused as ever! ••
Nadia: My Boss Lady, either asking a question or giving directions! ••
#MyKids #AndreOkoye #NathanOkoye #NadiaOkoye #TwinMum #MumOf3 #AnitaOkoye #MadamTannkco #Family #MovieTime

