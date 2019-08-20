By Jennifer Okundia

Marriage is supposed to last forever but these days, forever seems to be a far cry when it comes to couples and their love lives.

This story is about actors who have stayed married, whether it’s their 4th or 5th marriage, as long as they are happy together, we are team happily ever after.

Some persons never remarry if their marriage crashes, while others have gone ahead to marry a second or even a third time and we are amazed how they find these partners.

We have the full gist here and your ears are already itching we can tell, so here goes.

Stella Damasus

Damasus married her first husband, Jaiye Aboderin, at 21 in 1999. The couple had two daughters before Jaiye died suddenly in 2005. Stella remarried in 2007, this time to Emeka Nzeribe and the marriage lasted for seven months before a mutual agreement to divorce.

In 2011, she became associated with multiple award-winning Nollywood producer and director Daniel Ademinokan; the couple have been together ever since. Their relationship sparked a lot of controversy all over Nigeria and Africa because both parties never publicly admitted to be dating, engaged or even married until 2014.

Daniel Ademinokan was formerly married to Doris Simeon, of which they share a son together.

Stephanie married her current husband – Linus Idahosa in 2012. She was once married to former Super Eagles defender, Chikelu Iloenyosi. Iloenyosi got married to Stephanie in 2004 but the union crashed in 2007.

Beautiful actress Monalisa Chinda was formerly married to Dejo Richards, but the couple parted ways in 2009 after they had a daughter together. She wed her current hubby Victor Tonye Coker in 2016.

Foluke Daramola

Daramola married Babatunde Sobowale in 2005, and the union ended in 2008 after two kids, on allegations of wife battering and infidelity. The busty actress is now married to her latest husband, Kayode Salako.

Regina Askia

The beautiful actress turned nurse was once married to Charles Orie, but she later moved on and married an American man, Ruddy Williams.

Funke Akindele Bello

Scene 1 productions producer and ”Jenifa’s Diary” actress Funke Akindele, was formerly married to Mr Kehinde Oloyede and the marriage crashed. She later married her music producer husband JJC Skillz in 2016. The couple have twin babies together.

If you know more people on this table we are shaking, kindly add yours in the comment section.

