Recently engaged ex Big Brother Naija housemate and entrepreneur Bamike Olawunmi, known as Bam Bam is glowing in this pink flowery dress, as she stepped out for an event.

Bam Bam recreated Emilia Clarke’s look, who played ”Khaleesi” in HBO’S Game Of Thrones” and she’s got her fashion game on with the look, especially the hair which makes a statement on it’s own.

The business woman got engaged to her beau Teddy A and since then, she hasn’t stopped looking good as always. See some photos…

Pictures: Rhapsody Photographix

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

