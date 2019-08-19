After every eviction in the Big Brother Naija House, the Housemates display various reactions and yesterday was not an exemption.

The Pepper Dem Gang did not expect that Joe and Enkay will be evicted and some of them who were lucky to escape eviction seized the moment to clear things out among themselves. One of such housemates was Venita.

Even though she appeared a bit calm during Ebuka’s chat with the housemates at the Live Eviction Show, Venita was not actually happy that Khafi told others about their little misunderstanding.

Remember that there had been no love lost between the two and though they had a one-on-one chat some days back to iron things out, it was clear that Venita has not buried the hatchet yet. This was evident in her conversation with Gedoni where she vented her anger to him.

Confused and short of words, Gedoni’s solution was to offer Venita a hug. Fortunately for him, this calmed her down a bit, but Venita was not done yet as she said, “If I decided to set my compass on you, she will not stand a chance.”

At the Arena, Omashola and Gedoni had a hearty chat about how much has changed about them since their arrival in Biggie’s House.

On his part, Omashola said that if anybody had told him he could do without his phone for a moment, he wouldn’t have believed it. In his words, “I no fit browse, I no even touch anything and I dey okay.”

