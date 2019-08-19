We guess every mom has a story to share about their pregnancy journey, and the joys of motherhood which certainly knows no bound.
Actress and new mom to a baby boy, Toyin Abraham shared a message on her timeline, on how grateful she is to God for the opportunity to become a mother.
Toyin also used the medium to pray for expecting mothers and those waiting for a child as well. Read her post below.
Motherhood is a journey. A reality check where you realise that your life is no longer your own. Even in labour room, to live or not-to is in the hand of God. I am super grateful for the opportunity. I pray all expectant mothers deliver safely and those looking unto God for fruits of the womb will get visited by God. I am super grateful for the outpouring of love and gift. Eshe gan. May good things never depart from.our lives. I will be back. Motherhood is not a lone journey, I am grateful I have people around me to go on the journey with me. NB: With this kind of tummy, will I have flat tummy again like this?
Photo Credit: @ts.imagery_events
