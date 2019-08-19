The Abuja popular clergy and General Overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, Prophet I.O. Samuel has reiterated that Prophet T.B Joshua is a genuine man of God with sufficient Grace of God upon him.

In a recent social media post, the Prophet admonished many whom he claimed have been silently begrudging the Senior Pastor of the Synagogue of All Nations, SCOAN and find it difficult to believe and see the light in the life of Prophet Joshua to seek God “for spiritual eyes to see beyond their noses.”

Prophet Samuel, who believes every man’s rejection always provoke God’s attention and announcements, then launched into an orgy of eulogy of Pastor Joshua; “Join me as I celebrate God’s grace upon my father’s life, Senior Prophet T.B. Joshua. Holy Spirit pray through me, guide my heart to your word of truth I’m on the wings of eagle, no struggles no stress.”

He continued: “I found grace and grace found me, when you discover God’s grace, then you focus on your faith. My advice to the public and my generation: don’t ever fight the grace of God upon a man because grace will disgrace you, the winner is not the first to start, but the finisher.”

Prophet Samuel has unabashedly proclaimed himself a self-protege of Joshua, the internationally-renowned man in the Synagogue.

