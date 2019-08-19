Sudan’s opposition coalition has named the five persons, including a woman, it has chosen as civilian members of the country’s sovereign council to be sworn in on Monday.

The Forces of Freedom and Change chose Aisha Mousa, Siddig Tower, Mohamed Elfaki Suleiman, Hassan Sheikh Idris and Taha Othman Ishaq.

Under a power-sharing agreement signed on Saturday, the coalition is allowed to choose five members and the military another five members.

On Saturday, the Transitional Military Council’s (TMC) spokesman said its head Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his deputy General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Lieutenant General Yasser Al-Atta will serve as three of the five military members.

The TMC is yet to announce the other two members of the sovereign council.

The two sides will jointly choose the eleventh.

