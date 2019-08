American model and entrepreneur, Angela Renée White, known professionally as Blac Chyna, shared some cute family photos of herself and kids on her timeline.

Chyna who shares a son, King Cairo with Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga and a daughter Dream, with Rob Kardashian In 2014, launched her makeup brand Lashed by Blac Chyna and a beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp