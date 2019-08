Movie star Ronke Odusanya has welcomed her first child and her heart is full of joy and gratitude to God.

Although the new mom did not reveal the sex of her baby, she posted the message below on social media:

My joy knows no limit .. Its boundless … Appreciation to God for the process and seeing me through it all … Birthing a new being is a whole new level and experience for me … my love We welcome our child ….. oluwa modupe

