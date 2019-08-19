Wolves proved Monday that they remain a menace to the Premier League top six after they forced a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

They have Paul Pogba to thank though, after he failed to convert a penalty in the 68th minute after a clumsy challenge by Wolves’ Conor Coady. Pogba’s kick was saved by Rui Patricio.

Anthony Martial opened the scoring in the 27th minute, his 50th goal for the club.

Wolves levelled in the 55th minute with a goal that survived lengthy VAR checks for offside, Ruben Neves smashing home a 20-yard drive after a clever set-piece routine.

A stretched finale saw chances at both ends, with Luke Shaw denied at the death as neither side could find a late winner.

With the draw, United missed going top of the league with a win. They have now failed to win any of their past five away games in the Premier League.

