The Ogun Government on Monday said over 25,000 unemployed people had registered with the job portal it opened on Thursday.

Mr Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Dapo Abiodun, made this known in a statement in Abeokuta.

The governor had on Thursday launched the portal as a platform to register unemployed youths on regular basis.

It aims at providing them with jobs suitable for their academic and trade qualifications.

Somorin explained that the state government had started analysing profiles on the portal, adding it would soon begin to match and link them with prospective employers.

According to him, over 25,000 people have registered as at today.

He said the state government had swiftly responded to recent calls from members of the public over malfunctioning of the platform and rectified the fault.

“I can confirm to you that the portal works seamlessly now, and in spite of the pressure and number of applicants, registration goes on a minute-by-minute basis.

“The diversity of applications received is also overwhelming.

“They cut across careers, ages and ethnic backgrounds. People have applied from all over the country and beyond,” he said.

Somori, therefore, urged those who had issues registering earlier to revisit the portal and complete their applications.

“Those who are complaining about the site should be patient and follow the same process which helped the over 25,000 people that had registered.

“The state government has placed the management of the portal in the hands of very competent professionals who are worthy partners in the “building our future together agenda” of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration,” he said.

