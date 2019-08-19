”legbegbe” crooner Mr Real comes through with a collaborative new single which entitled “Oloun“.

The singer teams up with heavyweight indigenous rapper, Phyno alongside Alaga Ibile himself, Reminisce and DJ Kaywise who recently acquired a new house.

‘Oloun‘ serves as his second single for the year, though he’s been involved in many other singles. It comes after the release of his previous single ‘Antidote‘ back in February.

The song was produced by hit-making producer, Cracker.

