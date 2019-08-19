Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther has become the Head of House after the spelling bee contest on Monday.

This made it the first time a female housemate in Big Brother Naija would sit on the Head of House throne twice.

For displaying her prowess in vocabulary, strategy, and speed, Esther emerged the Head of House for this week and automatically saved from eviction.

Spelling Bee

This week, the Head of House challenge was to test the Housemates’ vocabulary strength. In five minutes, the Housemates were required to spell as many words as possible and the Housemate with the most correctly spelt words will become the Head of House. As easy as this sounds, they were strict instructions for them to follow.

They were only allowed to pick a single tile on each trip and if anyone was caught cheating, the Housemate was disqualified.

Venita, Diane, Mike and Tacha fell victim to this rule and they were disqualified by Biggie.

Mercy also got her last word invalidated as she spelt it after the buzzer went off. In addition to Biggie’s rules, the Housemates were to avoid spelling proper nouns and repeating a word.

The game entered a second round as Seyi, Khafi, Frodd, Elozonam, Ike and Esther all spelt seven words correctly.

The game became tougher as Biggie asked the Housemates to spell the longest word they could think of in three minutes.

Though they tried their best, the challenge proceeded to the third round with Elozonam and Esther competing against each other. However, Esther won this round to become the Head of House as her word ‘Denominational’ was longer and correctly spelt.

As Head of House, Esther has won the Immunity privilege for this week, 250 Bet9ja Coins and the Head of House Bedroom privilege.

Esther’s team, Cruisetopia also got a reward of 20 Bet9ja bonus Coins.

When asked who she will share the Head of House bedroom with, Esther picked Frodd as her roommate.

This win is sure an early birthday present for Esther as her birthday comes up on Thursday.

