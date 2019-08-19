The Housemates up for possible Eviction this week are Diane, Frodd, Jackye, Gedoni, Mercy, Mike and Seyi.

For five minutes, The Icons and team Cruisetopia were Tasked to a Challenge which involved each and every team member’s participation. Yes, even with her Immunity privilege, the Head of House – Esther, was involved.

The Mission

With two marked rectangular boxes for each team, each rectangular box had a large bucket of coloured water and ten small silver cups.

The teams were required to fill as much of the silver cups as possible in the frame of five minutes.

The Challenge involved the Housemates climbing Biggie’s ‘obstacles’. Yes, Biggie had some deliberate ‘steps’ obstacle on the course. The game just got tighter.

Using their carefully thought out strategies, each team had to fill the silver cups one at a time.

Following Biggie’s rules, each cup had to be filled to the brim before the team could proceed to the next cup – all to be done within the marked box.

For this Challenge, teaspoons were provided for the purpose of transporting the water.

The Winning Cup

As the team with the fuller cup, The Icons won tonight’s Nomination Challenge.

For this reason, the Cruisetopia team are automatically facing Eviction this week, with the exception of Esther – as the Head of House.

The Save

Elozonam known as Elo, armed with the Veto Power Holder title was given twenty seconds to save a nominated housemate and replace with another.

Using this special power, Elozonam shocked everyone as he saved Venita and replaced her with Frodd.

Most of the viewers had expected Elo to save Diane based on their bond in the house, although Diane also snubbed him for Sir Dee last week when she had the Veto Power.

Was his choice as a result of Diane not saving him last week? We might never know.

