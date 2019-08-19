The All Progressives Congress (APC) said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and other ‘cheerleaders’ of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), owe Nigeria an apology, after the show of shame by members of the group in Nuremberg Germany on Saturday.

Some of the members of IPOB attacked former deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who was in town to celebrate the New Yam Festival.

The ruling party excoriated the PDP and others for raising their voices now, when in the past they had supported the actions of the group, in the name of politics.

The APC condemned the attack and said those involved in the despicable actions and the organisation they represent are unworthy in character, according to a statement by publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

“No Nigerian should be assaulted in the manner Senator Ekweremadu was. It is an indecent action and it is below the acceptable standard of behaviour expected of our citizens whether in Nigeria or abroad”, the party said.

“It is however regrettable that some of the people and organisations who had offered these irresponsible elements open support in the past are raising their voices now”, Issa-Onilu said.

“It would be recalled that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leaders chose to play politics over a matter that called for collective patriotic actions when IPOB raised a terror group in the South East.

“It is clear that PDP and its other shortsighted co-travellers who were the main cheerleaders of IPOB owe this country an apology. IPOB hid under regional identity to perpetrate criminality having recruited some misguided elements and miscreants.

“Are we surprised by the PDP’s hypocritical reaction to the unfortunate attack on Senator Ekweremadu? No! The PDP and their leaders have acted true to type. This is what happens when politicians become myopic and allow narrow sentiments becloud their sense of judgement.

“We all have a responsibility to collectively rise against evil wherever we find it and in whatever guise it appears. We hope lessons have been learnt from this unfortunate incident”.

