Nigerian musician, singer, songwriter, rapper, entrepreneur and television personality Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known by his stage name D’banj, has made his first movie appearance in a new film.

D’Banj debuts in Jade Osiberu‘s “Sugar Rush” set for release this Christmas! The music star is also the executive producer of the project.

The movie cast include: Toke Makinwa, Bisola Aiyeola, Omoni Oboli, Tobi Bakare, Nkem Owoh, Adedimeji Lateek, Zack Orji and Bimbo Ademoye.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp