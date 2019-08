Fast rising wonder boy, Yovi comes through with a brand new single dubbed “It’s Allowed“.

He joins forces with super star singer, Davido and Zanku movement pioneer, Zlatan. The song was produced by music producer, Rexxie.

‘It’s Allowed‘ serves as his fourth official single for the year, following the release of the official music video for his previous single ‘Shokolate‘. Yovi is currently working on his forthcoming project and it is expected to be released soon.

