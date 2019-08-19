Residents of Ebute Metta in Lagos Mainland have appealed to the state Government and Commissioner of Police to beef up security in the area following renewed clashes by rival groups.

The clash reached a climax last night with the killing of a member of a rival gang while many others sustained serious injuries.

It was gathered that the deceased, popularly called Dudu was trailed from Abeokuta off Lagos streets before he was shot at Borno Way.

Residents say they now live in fear over reprisal attack.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

