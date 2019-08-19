Nigeria’s music sensation Burna Boy is surely soaring away in terms of international fame, especially after the release of his latest African Giant album.

After appearing on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show, Burna Boy teamed up with Spotify to launch a Burna Bank in Brooklyn New York, where his fans can draw bank notes. The artiste claims the notes are valid, like the US dollar, at select retailers and in his Merchant shop!.

Burna who is also on a musical tour of USA, was stunned when his album was one of the picks of the legend Sir Elton John on his Rocket Hour Show on Apple music. Elton John also picked @africaexpress, @TEYANATAYLOR and more!

The Nigerian showman was stunned after he heard about Elton John’s gesture. And watch his reaction:

lmfao “i don blow. thank you.” bruh i love us🇳🇬💪🏾 https://t.co/4QWPB754yG — crystal femme🧚🏾‍♀️☯️ (@cyn1x) August 18, 2019

And watch what triggered Burna Boy’s reaction, Sir Elton John’s Rocket Hour show on itune:

@Chunswae_, who tweeted the two incidents was equally excited that Burna Boy could so easily fall into the musical radar of Elton John:

“I’m so happy for him(Burna Boy) and what his career has become. It’s been a long time comin”, he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

