Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday rejected three of the cabinet nominees presented to it for approval by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Those rejected include Mr. Ajayi Bembe, Mr. George Obafemi and Prince Olanrewaju Sanusi.

The Assembly, however, confirmed former Editor of The Nation, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso as a commissioner and the all Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary in the state, Joe Igbokwe.

