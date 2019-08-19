Ghanaian singer and dancer Becca and her husband Tobi are celebrating their first wedding anniversary together.

The couple are currently on a romantic getaway and still made time to share on Instagram, romantic words for each other.

Becca shared their proposal story as she showered praises on her husband. Check it out:

“It’s our anniversary @drtobisannidaniel

In 2015 after knowing you 7 years you took my hands at Central Park, New York looked right into my eyes and said… “Becca I know this may sound funny but given the chance, I do not want to date you, I want to marry you” I laughed in awe, it was flattering and weird at the same time and I remember blushing and still thinking hmmm this man has so much confidence

And then that phase passed, then you became my comforter then you became my confidant and then we become best friend and then we became gossip partners and then lovers and then you became by husband. Oh! how I wish the whole word would know the sort of man you are, so well brought up, Loving, caring, intelligent, a problem solver and oh my man is a SHARK!

Mere words Dr. Oluwatobi Sanni-Daniel cannot Describe what I feel and how I feel about you. You comfort me when i feel down, you are always next to me when things feel like they have falling apart, you understand what I’m thinking and how I’m thinking even before I open my mouth to say it, you scold me when need be it and still give me a big hug of encouragement, you don’t hesitate to applaud me with excitement when I have achieved something even when it’s so little. You simply allow me to be me with no filter. See, love is not complicated, it’s finding your best friend and living a lifetime with them.

My husband, people may look at us and may or may not be happy for us but who cares after all the institution of marriage and about the happiness of the two of us and we are the only ones who can make this work aside the almighty God and I pray His divine intervention in our marriage now and forevermore.

(Thank God I went through marriage counseling at church ??) Our marriage will and must be a testimony in Jesus name! From the left and right they will come in a thousand folds but only with our eye will we see their rewards. Let God lead us!! God is alive and we serve him. Yes! Yes yes!! I know how much you love God. Oh guys his other name is Pastor Tobi! ?mehn he’s a preacher. Such a romantic as well.. Oh guys to top all he gave me the most intelligent and beautiful baby girl in the world. Thank you God!”

Becca’s husband also wrote a lovely note to mark the occasion.

“Over 10 years of friendship and waxing stronger. My ride or die, my best friend, my girl friend, my wife… I love you honey. Happy Anniversary baby”

