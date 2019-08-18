Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi spoilt Chelsea manager Frank Lampard’s home party today after he cancelled a goal lead by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea legend Lampard who was looking forward to celebrate the team’s first home victory, after a disastrous first league outing at Old Trafford last week had his hope raised after 20 year-old Mason Mount, stole the ball from a dilly-dallying Ndidi, inside Leicester box.

The speedy attacker left Kasper Schmeichel with no chance with his shot in the seventh minute.

But in the 67th minute, Ndidi redeemed himself when he cancelled out Mason Mount’s early goal, with a header from a corner kick played by James Maddison.

Despite Leicester’s push to snatch victory, both teams settled for a 1-1 draw.

Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans wasted chances to win it for Leicester late on.

