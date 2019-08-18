The Lagos police on Sunday confirmed that a clash occurred between Yoruba and Hausa traders at Oke-Odo market along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The clash led to a traffic lockdown in the area while lots of goods were misplaced as people scrambled for safety during the incident.

It was gathered that trouble started last night when traders at the market where food items are sold clashed over a yet to be known issue.

The situation reportedly escalated on Sunday morning when aggrieved traders started burning wares and make-shift tents.

Reacting to the incident, Bala Elkana, police public relations officer in Lagos, confirmed that the situation had been brought under control.

He said: “It started as a fight between Hausa scavengers and some cultists known as Awawa boys that almost snowballed into ethnic crisis.

“Our timely intervention brought the situation under control and stopped the crisis from escalating. Normalcy has since been restored. Patrols are ongoing in the affected areas. No casualty figure available yet. We are investigating the cause of the fight.”

