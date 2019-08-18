Nollywood actress and movie producer, Toyin Abraham, fresh from delivering her baby boy has thanked all her well wishers for ‘the outpouring of love and gift’ and also prayed for other expectant women.

“I pray all expectant mothers deliver safely and those looking unto God for fruits of the womb will get visited by God”, she wrote on Instagram, the second post on her page @toyin_abraham.

The actress also spoke on motherhood:

“Motherhood is a journey. A reality check where you realise that your life is no longer your own. Even in labour room, to live or not-to is in the hand of God. I am super grateful for the opportunity… Motherhood is not a lone journey, I am grateful I have people around me to go on the journey with me”, she wrote.

While she promised her fans to return to work soon, she expressed concern over her protruded tummy, before she delivered her baby, wondering whether it will ever go back to a flat tummy.

“With this kind of tummy, will I have flat tummy again like this?”.

Her post included a video of her pregnancy, presumably before she delivered, showing her laboriously moving around, with engaged partner Kolawole Ajeyemi, by her side.

Read the full post:

