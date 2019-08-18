Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has appointed Fatai Owoseni, former Commissioner of Police in Lagos and Benue States, as Special Adviser on Security Matters.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in Ibadan, on Sunday.

The governor, who indicated that the appointment took effect from August 1, said it was in line with the recognition of security as one of the four pillars of the state government.

Makinde urged Owoseni to discharge his duties with absolute loyalty and dedication.

According to him, the newly-appointed Special Adviser is expected to bring his wealth of experience garnered over the decades through many local and international assignments to bear on the security situation in the state.

The appointee, who retired from the Nigeria Police with the rank of Commissioner of Police in early 2019, holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Diplomacy.

Owoseni also holds Diploma in Police Management (DPM) and other several certificates in Police courses.

He rose through the ranks to become Commissioner of Police in charge of General Investigations at the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), Abuja.

He served as the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos and Benue States, and equally served as Commissioner of Police (Administration), at the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja,.

He also served as an Expert on Mission and Seconded Staff (at managerial level -P5 position) to the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS) and the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur

