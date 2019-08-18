David Luiz has confirmed that he left Chelsea after frank discussions with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

He noted that their ‘different ideas’ ultimately sealed the fate on his move to the North-London club.

The 32-year-old completed an £8million move to Arsenal earlier this month.

The Gunners took the opportunity to land the experienced center-back, having seen captain Laurent Koscielny defect to Bordeaux.

Luiz brought a close to his second spell at Stamford Bridge, signing a two-year deal in North London, and admits he simply didn’t fit into Lampard’s plans.

Speaking after making his debut in Arsenal’s 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley, Luiz told ESPN Brasil: “It was a great pleasure.

“It is a new challenge in my career, where I took the decision to fight for new things and I enjoyed it in the best way possible.

“In talks with Frank [Lampard], he had a different plan for the year. So we spoke in total honesty and he made it clear that he had different ideas from mine.

“So I had this opportunity to receive an offer from Arsenal, which is a great club.”

