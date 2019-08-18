The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said that no casualty was recorded when a section of the pedestrian bridge collapsed at Yaba on Saturday.

The Director General of the Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that no life was lost during the incident, adding that the agency carried out prompt recovery operations to ensure free flow of traffic in the area.

“An empty truck with registration number AAA 364 XS crashed onto the pedestrian bridge at the bus stop as a result of brake failure, thereby damaging the bridge railings.

“However, no loss of life nor injury was sustained at the scene,” the LASEMA boss said.

He said that one of the affected bridge railings was successfully recovered off the road with the aid of the agency’s truck and placed at a lay-by to ensure free vehicular movements

