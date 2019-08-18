Pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is unperturbed by the widespread condemnation of the show of shame by its members in Nuremberg Germany on Saturday, when they egg-bombed former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu and tore his dress.

On the contrary, the group sees the attack as the beginning of a revolution.

In a statement Sunday, in which the spokesman, Emma Powerful announced a broadcast at 7 pm today by its fugitive leader, Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB said the Nuremberg attack was a tip of the iceberg, a precursor of other attacks to come.

Targeted are the governors and prominent leaders of the south-east states.

“Our own revolution has commenced and things will never be the same again. It’s up to other ethnic nationalities to deal with corrupt politicians and merchants of misery within themselves”.

“We have started ours and Nuremberg is only the tip of the iceberg. Let the #Revolution start now”, Powerful wrote.

His statement reinforced an earlier position by the group, in the wake of the Nuremberg attack, that Ekweremadu’s attackers were complying with the directive of Kanu to attack Leaders from the Southeast especially the Governors from the zone and Ohaneze President-General, Nnia Nwodo in over 100 countries of the world where its members reside.

Mr Powerful said Kanu’s broadcast on the pirate Radio Biafra would address “head-on, matters arising from the Nuremberg incident”.

“With Enugu and Ebonyi State on the verge of capitulation to criminality, violence and Miyetti Allah domination, conspiratorially complemented by yet another round of military invasion of the East starting tomorrow, our leader shall ventilate these issues and offer guidance on what shall become the fate of corrupt politicians, collaborators and their families whenever they set foot on foreign soil”.

Kanu has been in exile since he jumped bail in 2017.

Kanu was finally arraigned in November 2015 in an Abuja Magistrate Court for “criminal conspiracy, intimidation and membership of an illegal organisation. Later, he was charged with treasonable felony at the Federal High Court Abuja.

He was granted bail in April 2017 and never returned to court, after he claimed soldiers on Operation Python Dance invaded his home in Afara-Ukwu near Umuahia, Abia State.

